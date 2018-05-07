Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HONOLULU (CBSMiami) – At least 31 homes have now been destroyed by Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano and scientists say there’s no indication the eruptions are slowing down.

More than 1,700 have been evacuated, many of whom are terrified they will never get to go home again.

At least 10 volcanic fissures spontaneously opened up.

Lava is flowing through Hawaii’s Leilani Estates, igniting houses and then slowly consuming them.

Some lava flows are creeping through neighborhoods, some are at a slow boil, others spewing 200 feet into the air.

“It just it just it’s like a roaring. It’s like a Goliath, like, like a roaring jet engine,” said resident Sam Knox.

Some families have been allowed back in, cramming as many clothes and keepsakes that can fit into their cars.

“If we get to go in and get a second load then we’ll pick things that will maybe make our life more comfortable because right now we’re living out of a backpack,” said Stephen Yundt.

Many evacuated residents are frustrated by the long lines to get back into their homes, but there’s a concern lava will cover more roads and trap people inside.

“The prognosis is for this to continue. We see no slowdown in activity,” said Tina Neal with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Lava has spread nearly 400-thousand square feet surrounding the most active fissure.