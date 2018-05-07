Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Dating back to February in the days following the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie has insisted the shooter was not part of the county’s PROMISE program, which is done in conjunction with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The following is what Runcie said in an op-ed piece in the Sun Sentinel from several weeks ago.

“Contrary to media reports, the district has no record of Nikolas Cruz committing a PROMISE eligible infraction or being assigned to PROMISE while in high school.”

Now, the Sentinel and WRLN Public Radio is reporting that Cruz was at least assigned to the program, which is designed to allow students who get into trouble to avoid the criminal justice system.

“I gave the public the information we had at the time,” Runcie said in response to the reports.

Cruz, according to the report, was assigned to the program after a 2013 school vandalism incident.

According to WLRN, Cruz showed up but might not have completed the assignment.

“I don’t think anyone gave me incomplete information,” Runcie said. “Wait ‘till June to get a comprehensive review done.”

Senator Marco Rubio reacted on Twitter to the new reports.

I was repeatedly told that the Parkland shooter was never in the Promise Program I was asking questions about. Now it turns out that in fact he was. https://t.co/q1JTbDXoU3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 7, 2018

Rubio isn’t the only one upset about the lack of communication.

Ryan Petty is the father of one of the students killed in the deadly shooting in February.

“The real issue is the confusion it’s created,” he said. “Poorly implemented and poorly executed with the district.”

The school district has since hired an outside consultant to review Cruz’s involvement, or lack thereof, in the PROMISE program.