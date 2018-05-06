Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A pickup truck went over a guardrail and flipped over before going down an embankment early Sunday morning.

The accident took place on the on-ramp to the Florida Turnpike from the northbound lanes of I-95 at the Golden Glades interchange.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded just after 8 a.m.

They found a woman who had been inside the pickup truck and a good Samaritan who stopped to help after witnessing the crash.

Rescue workers transported the victim to Aventura Trauma Center.

The Good Samaritan is who called 911. She then remained on scene with the victim until help arrived.