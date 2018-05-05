Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LIBERTY CITY (CBSMiami) — Miami police have arrested two men for the murders of two teenagers in Liberty City last month.

22-year-old Yaairnes Rashad Bryant and 19-year-old Anthony Clinch are both charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. They’re accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon and injuring two other males. Green and Dixon attended Northwestern Senior High School.

The quadruple shooting took place on April 8th at Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Place in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. A motive was not immediately clear.