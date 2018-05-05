Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Azabu Miami is the second U.S. location for the Tokyo based restaurant. The first is Michelin starred and is in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood. Azabu Miami, located inside The Stanton Hotel on Miami Beach in the South of Fifth area, has 3 concepts going on under one roof.

There is the main dining room where a full menu of Japanese raw, cooked and Robatta grilled foods are served.

The other is The Den, an 11 seat sushi bar where Japanese Omakase is served.

The third is a full bar where they feature 40 Japanese whiskeys.

In today’s Digital Bite, Sous Chef Christopher Robert makes their popular and light Raindrop Cake.

Raindrop Cake Recipe

Ingredients:

17oz water

0.5oz Pearl Agar

1.5oz Sugar

3/4 tbsp Kinako (Dried Soy Bean Powder)

3/4 tbsp Kuromitsu (Japanese Brown Sugar Syrup)

Directions: