MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were rushed to the hospital after a small plane went down in the Everglades.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday west of U.S. 27 and Krome Avenue.

The pilot and passenger were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center where they were listed as stable.

No word on what caused the plane to go down.