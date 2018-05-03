Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSMiami) – A Texas teen accused of planning an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a shopping mall was stopped during an undercover operation by the local police and the FBI.

Matin Azizi Yarand, 17, is charged with criminal solicitation and making a terroristic threat.

In an interview with the local Fox affiliate, Azizi Yarand said he does not deserve the charges against him.

“They seem a bit extreme, yeah,” he said.

According to his arrest affidavit, Azizi Yarand allegedly planned a terror attack for months. He reportedly sent more than $1,400 to undercover federal agents to help him buy assault rifles, ammo, and tactical gear. He used ISIS guides found online.

Police said they found a “manifesto” he wrote in which he pledges allegiance to the terror group.

His possible targets included a school and a Hindu temple before he settled on Stonebriar Center Mall in Frisco where he reportedly conducted surveillance for weeks

In text messages to undercover agents, he detailed a possible mall attack, writing “just run and gun…we can even…take hostages and assess which ones we can kill…”

“Despite its significant defeats in Iraq and Syria, ISIS is still is a threat to radicalizing young men and young women in the United States,” said CBS News national security contributor Michael Morell who pointed out that Azizi Yarand only got caught because he was sloppy.

Azizi Yarand was allegedly planning an attack during the holy month of Ramadan, which starts later this month.

He’s being held on three million dollars bond and if convicted on both counts, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.