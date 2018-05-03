Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s the ultimate throwback eatery located in the sleepy yet charming Riverside Park/Sailboat Bend neighborhood, just a stone’s throw away from the oldest swinging bridge in Fort Lauderdale.

“Subs and Suds” is restaurateur Memphis Garrett’s fourth Fort Lauderdale concept. Big Brother fans might recognize Garrett from Season 10 long before he was married with kids

This spot is all about the perfect pairing of subs and suds from different cities from around the country.

“We brought these sandwiches in, and other top ones, from the around the country and paired them with beers of those states, so the Philly steak and cheese comes with a beer from Philly,” said Garrett.



The concept is fast casual. Customers order at the counter and are given a vintage state postcard, not a number, to pick up your food. The 40-seat outdoor space exudes the charm of a retro sandwich shop complete with a basket of desserts that scream throwback with Moon Pies and Goo Goo Clusters filling the rim.



CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Garrett about the look of the place.

“We’re talking picnic tables, wood easy chairs. We have astroturf, a huge window in front of our kitchen so people can see what’s going on. We’re going to do a corn hole and beer garden in back. We just want to be this neighborhood go-to-spot with amazing food,” he said.

Garrett handpicked several sandwiches for Petrillo to try. Her advice – come hungry.

He started her off with the Madison(Wisconsin) Grilled Cheese made with pepper jack, provolone, grated parmesan, sliced tomato, sweet peppers, and crushed tortilla chips inside a toasted brioche.



“I’m a grilled cheese girl. I grew up on grilled cheese. This is that and so much more,” she said.

“Yes, it’s the parmesan cheese. Who would think to put that on a grilled cheese sandwich,” said Garrett.

He paired the sandwich with a cold Pabst Blue Ribbon beer from Wisconsin.

“You can’t go wrong with a nice cold PBR,”, said Petrillo.

Next, the LA French Dip au jus with mustard, provolone and something called “Atomic Horseradish.”

‘That baby has heat,” said Petrillo. “But, it’s not too much. It’s a good heat.”

“Yes, it clears your sinuses and where can you get a good French dip in South Florida,” said Garrett.



Garret then paired the monster size Santa Monica Turkey Club with the Los Angeles-based Mango Cart Beer.

The New Orleans Po Boy – deep-fried Cajun shrimp with lettuce, sliced tomato, and spicy remoulade – is paired with New Orleans Andy Gator Beer.

“I love the warm tomato with the warm crusty shrimp and the soft bread,” said Petrillo.

“It’s a good balance,” said Garrett.

Sandwiches range from $10 to $15 and include a choice of sides including spiced cauliflower poppers, housemade coleslaw, potato salad, or giant pickles.

“Subs and Suds” is opened 7 days a week 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Find out more at subsandsuds.com