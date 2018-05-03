Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An area of disorganized thunderstorms continues in the southwest Atlantic to the east of the Bahamas and is slowly drifting toward Florida.

This area has some potential to become better organized over the next two days before conditions become less favorable for development by later in the weekend.

At this time, it appears the main threat to Florida and the Bahamas would be rainfall, regardless of whether it becomes a depression or weak (sub)tropical storm.

“Early season disturbances are common and are sometimes a mix of tropical and non-tropical (extratropical) characteristics. When this blend of two systems occurs, we call those ‘subtropical’,” according to CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer.