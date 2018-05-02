Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A week-long manhunt came to an end on Wednesday when a wanted rape suspect was apprehended by authorities.

Two women were attacked within an hour of each other last week, one of them raped.

The case resonated with so many people, especially after video was released showing one of the attacks.

The woman in the video was able to escape the man, 34-year-old Tavares Canty, by fighting him off and running into the middle of the street after he tried pulling her back into her home.

Canty’s second victim wasn’t as fortunate.

“I want to ask him to stop harming people,” said the victim’s stepmother, who did not want to use her name. “I hope they’ve stopped him now. I hope they never let him out of jail.”

A sigh of relief for this woman after finding out the man accused of raping her stepdaughter at their Little Haiti home Thursday morning has been caught.

“I was taking two of my daughters to school,” she said. “It was around 7:45 [in the morning] when I left her to go drop them off.”

The stepmother says when she came home, she came face to face with Canty after he raped her stepdaughter.

But the stepmother didn’t realize what had happened until after Canty left their home.

The victim’s stepmother says Canty jumped a fence in order to gain entry onto their property, as the whole backyard is fenced off.

He then walked through the backyard and made his way inside the home through a back door.

The stepmother say when she came home she noticed muddy footprints that turned out to be Canty’s leading to her stepdaughter’s bedroom.

“It was on this bed because this other one is where her newborn baby was,” the stepmother explained as she showed the room to CBS4’s Oralia Ortega.

She says all of a sudden, Canty emerged from the bedroom with her stepdaughter, who was cradling her newborn baby in her arms.

“She came out looking like she was intimidated,” her stepmother said. “I wasn’t scared because they came out of the room together. I imagine he’d threatened her. I thought he was a friend of hers.”

She says once Canty left, her stepdaughter began shaking uncontrollably.

“She wouldn’t stop crying and shaking,” she said, “I took the baby.”

Canty’s other victim, who was seen on surveillance video trying to fight him off as he tried to force her inside her home, is also thankful he’s been caught.

“I’m still in shock at everything,” said the other victim. “It’s crazy.”