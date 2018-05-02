Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a quite a diverse group as Ocean Drive magazine brought together Miami’s female movers and shakers for their annual Women of Influence issue.

“Ocean Drive really tried to celebrate and connect with our community and the fact that the magazine dedicates an entire issue to women and women that are making a change in our community and that are really trying to raise the bar is outstanding,” said Lana Bernstein, vice president of marketing for Ocean Drive magazine.

CBS4 went behind the scenes at the photo shoot where the six women came together to take part in the yearly photo shoot. While they were not all South Florida natives, they have the something in common, according to Berstein.

“So many of the women come from so many different backgrounds, some are from Miami, some are not but they are here all trying to make change in so many different industries,” she said.

It was a day of hair and makeup, stunning Escada clothes and the turquoise water as the backdrop of the beautiful Carillon Hotel in Miami Beach. The theme of the day was female empowerment, according to Alexa Wolman, a philanthropist and one of the women being honored this year.

“I support women, I think it’s been a big year for women and I think it’s just nice to be around people that recognize that,” she said.

Wolman’s love for Miami wouldn’t be complete without her love of art.

“If you want to have a real city you need to have real museums and real culture and I think Miami has really invested a lot in that effort which is such a wonderful thing for a city,” she said.

State Senator Lauren Book, one of the six, was honored to be included.

“It’s really exciting and really special to be considered a woman of influence. When I was growing up I looked up to the women that have come before me, like Tracy Wilson Morning and so many others who are pillars in our community,” she said.

Book is no stranger to breaking into a male-dominated industry and had this piece of advice for women who want to follow in her footsteps.

“Always, always, never let anything overpower your intelligence because there are constantly people that don’t believe you belong, even still in 2018, but keep your head about yourself and keep persevering because the things you can do are incredible,” she said.

The four other women featured in the issue are:

Carolina Garcia Jayaram, CEO National YoungArts Foundation

Davina Aryeh, Chief Marketing Officer with The Latin Recording Academy

Dara Schownwald, Environmentalist & Miami Girls Foundation

Pat Bosch, Design Director at Perkins + Will

The shoot was more than just the pictures that were taken that day. Berstein says this annual issue sends a message loud and clear.

“Maybe people that read this, will read it and they’ll gather inspiration to make their own change or follow in the footsteps of some of these people. You can do anything, I think even if you have an inkling of an idea, try it out, talk to friends, talk to peers, talk to mentors, try it out and see how you get started.”