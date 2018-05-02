Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man suspected of attacking two women in Little Haiti last week, raping one, was taken into custody in a Liberty City yard after an insider tip to police.

The tipster said Tavares Canty, 34, could be found behind a home off NW 66th Street near 24the Court and that’s where police found him.

Miami police crime scene technicians collected a bicycle from the scene, the attacker’s apparent preferred mode of transportation. A witness, who gave his name only as “Dee“ said a babbling Canty had been trying to sell the bike.

“He was coming along and talking to himself, mumbling. I told him to get his bike and get out, that nobody is going to buy your bicycle,” he said.

With his location known, police swooped in and took him down in the yard of a home whose owner was taken by surprise.

“I don’t know nothing about it,“ the homeowner said. “I have nothing to say about it.“

Those in the neighborhood were relieved to see the suspect in custody.

“I’m glad that you got him off the street. I am the mother of four little girls and I can sleep safer tonight, thanks to the City of Miami police department,“ said Nica Williams.

Miami Police had help.

“Y’all caught him. I’m glad y’all caught him. The U.S. Marshals, they did a good job,“ said area resident Larry Brown.

It was indeed a team effort by multiple police agencies, acting on intelligence and taking a suspected violent attacker to the slammer.