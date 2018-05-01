Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The month of May is the national month to remember the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

Tuesday in South Florida, the Police Officers Assistance Trust paid tribute to a number of fallen officers at their resting location.

POAT recognizes the importance of honoring those who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of keeping our communities safe.

For the past six years, the officers were honored from May 1st through May 31st.

During this period, the United States and Eternal Blue Line flags are placed at each grave or crypt.

Grave markers in the shape of police badges and labeled ‘Police Officer’ will proudly hold the flags in place.

CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano followed POAT on their route and filed a photo essay that can be seen at the top of this page.