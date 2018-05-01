Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — The battle to release sensitive surveillance footage will continue in a South Florida courtroom.

Florida school officials and prosecutors are challenging the release of more surveillance video showing events outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the day of the massacre that killed 17 people.

Court records show the Broward School Board and the State Attorney’s Office both filed an appeal to an April 18 ruling that said footage should be released to news outlets including CBS Miami.

The board had until this Wednesday to appeal.

Broward Circuit Judge Jeffrey Levenson ordered some video released in March.

It focused on the actions of a former deputy who was armed and assigned to the school but never went inside during the Feb. 14 shooting.

School district attorneys argued that releasing additional video would weaken school security. Prosecutors also opposed release, citing the ongoing criminal case.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)