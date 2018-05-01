Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new warning about the increasing spread of mosquito, tick and flea-borne illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says disease transmitted by the insects has more than tripled in the US in recent years.

More than 640,000 cases were reported during the 13 years from 2004 through 2016.

In addition, nine new germs spread by mosquitoes and ticks were discovered or introduced in the United States during this time.

These findings are in the latest Vital Signs report by the CDC. It’s the agency’s first summary collectively examining data trends for all nationally notifiable diseases caused by the bite of an infected mosquito, tick, or flea.

“Zika, West Nile, Lyme, and chikungunya—a growing list of diseases caused by the bite of an infected mosquito, tick, or flea—have confronted the U.S. in recent years, making a lot of people sick. And we don’t know what will threaten Americans next,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “Our Nation’s first lines of defense are state and local health departments and vector control organizations, and we must continue to enhance our investment in their ability to fight against these diseases.”

In 2016, the most common tickborne diseases in the U.S. were Lyme disease and ehrlichiosis/anaplasmosis. The most common mosquito-borne viruses were West Nile, dengue, and Zika. Though rare, plague was the most common disease resulting from the bite of an infected flea.

The increase in diseases caused by the bite of an infected mosquito, tick, or flea in the U.S. is likely due to many factors. Mosquitoes and ticks and the germs they spread are increasing in number and moving into new areas. As a result, more people are at risk for infection. Overseas travel and commerce are more common than ever before. A traveler can be infected with a mosquito-borne disease, like Zika, in one country, and then unknowingly transport it home. Finally, new germs spread by mosquito and tick bites have been discovered and the list of nationally notifiable diseases has grown.

What can everyone do to protect themselves from mosquito, tick, and flea bites?