KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – All drivers entering Key West are again being greeted by a large painted sign welcoming them to “Paradise USA,” following its Tuesday unveiling.

Key West Welcome Sign Unveiled After Recovery and Restoration

Rotary Club of Key West President Albert Gonzalez, left, and sign artist Carl Reid, right, unveil a “Welcome to Key West” sign Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Key West, Fla. Valued at $8,000, the sign fell during Hurricane Irma in September 2017 and subsequently was picked up by a motorist. A Key West Police Department investigation led to its recovery in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

Stolen approximately eight months ago, after it fell during Hurricane Irma, the placard was recovered in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., after a Key West Police Department investigation.

It was returned with no questions asked or charges pressed.

Key West’s three Rotary clubs helped underwrite its restoration by a local sign company.

Featuring the image of a Key West sunset over water, the sign also bears a fluted pink-lined conch shell, a symbol of the Florida Keys, and the message, “Welcome to Key West, Paradise USA.”

The original sign, valued at $8,000, was a gift to the city more than a decade ago from the Rotary Club of Key West.

“When this was lost and taken, a piece of Key West was taken from us,” said Key West Mayor Craig Cates, addressing the group of spectators gathered for the unveiling.

“It’s very exciting today to put up our ‘Welcome to Key West’ entrance sign again,” said Cates. “This is the entrance to Key West, Paradise, so we want people to say ‘oh, we’ve arrived, it’s exciting, here we are — we’re going to start our vacation’.”

