Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A day at the pool Sunday ended in tragedy for one family in Lauderhill.

Three-year-old Angelique Pache was with her parents and some other children at a community pool at 3279 La Mirage Drive when one of the kid told the adults she was floating in the water.

She was quickly pulled out of the pool and 911 was called.

Arriving paramedics performed CPR and took her Plantation General where doctors were unable to save her.