FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An overnight shooting at a Deerfield Beach nightclub sent four people to the hospital.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Club Tropicante at 4251 N Dixie Highway.

When Broward sheriff’s deputies arrived they found three men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All four were taken to Broward Health North with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Miya Hall said she was inside the club and saw her cousin and a friend get shot.

“He was asking me if I was going to chop it up with him and I was just like yeah, la la la, and the next thing you know the boy pulled out a gun and pow, pow, pow. And one person punched him in the face and then after that, he just pulled out the gun and started shooting,” she said.

Hall said the shooting then continued outside the club.

The sheriff’s office has not said what led up to the shooting.