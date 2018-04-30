Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Ahoy matey!

The 28th annual Fleet Week got underway Monday at Port Everglades.

Festivities kicked off at 7 p.m. with the “All Hands On Deck” party at Esplanade Park in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

This year, Fleet Week welcomes the crews of two U.S. Navy ships – the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and the littoral combat ship USS Detroit – along with three Coast Guard cutters and a unity from the U.S. Marines.

“We are privileged to represent the many service members defending our nation, who are able to be here to participate in this wonderful celebration, and we are looking forward to enjoying the hospitality of the South Florida community,” said Rear Adm. Brad Skillman, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Two.

Over the course of the week, the sailors, marines, and coastguardsmen will take part in community relations projects at schools and hospitals, attend and host receptions and enjoy time on the town.

Many of this week’s events are free and open to the public. A complete schedule of events can be found at BrowardNavyDaysInc.org.