The countdown is on to this year’s “Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration!”
CBS4 is a proud sponsor, and our Lisa Petrillo is emceeing the annual event, which raises funds for “Make-a-Wish Southern Florida”, Special Olympics Florida, and the “Orange Bowl Leadership Academy”. We focus on the event and all that the Orange Bowl Committee does for our community.
Guests: Jose Romano, president-elect, Orange Bowl Committee
Doug Bartel, Florida Blue
