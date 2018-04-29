By Rudabeh Shahbazi
The countdown is on to this year’s “Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration!”

CBS4 is a proud sponsor, and our Lisa Petrillo is emceeing the annual event, which raises funds for “Make-a-Wish Southern Florida”, Special Olympics Florida, and the “Orange Bowl Leadership Academy”. We focus on the event and all that the Orange Bowl Committee does for our community.

Guests:    Jose Romano, president-elect, Orange Bowl Committee

Doug Bartel, Florida Blue

