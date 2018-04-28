Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Habitat at 1Hotel South Beach is a beautiful 200 seat eatery with warm, soft colors and greenery all around. It’s a perfect respite from the daily grind.

Puerto Rican born Chef Jose Mendin is owner and head chef of the restaurant which features fresh seafood and meats cooked on a wood fire grill.

Chef Mendin’s rise to prominence came in 2006 as one of the Pubbelly Boys. There are currently 11 Pubbelly restaurants. Habitat is his first venture outside the Pubbelly group.

Desserts have become a huge part of the experience of eating at Habitat which is a sustainable restaurant.

Head Pastry Chef Maria Orantes creates these amazing sweet treats behind the scenes and shows CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo how she makes their very popular Berries & Cream, Habitat Style in today’s exclusive Digital Bite.