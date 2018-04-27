Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Women in one Little Haiti neighborhood are on alert after a sexual predator attacked two of their neighbors on Thursday.

According to investigators, the man tried to force a woman in her 20’s into her home around 7 a.m. but didn’t succeed.

About an hour later, he did make his way into another woman’s home and sexually assaulted her. The woman said he was armed with a gun.

Police say that due to the sensitivity of this case, they are not releasing the general location of where the assaults occurred to the public.

CBS4’s Rielle Creighton spoke to several people who live in the area. They all said the neighborhood is generally quiet and what happened was very scary.

Loren Ceballo, who is seven months pregnant, said police came knocking on her door at 9 a.m. Thursday.

“The officer asked me If I’d seen this guy dressed in blue with a hat and I was just like, you know I’m pregnant, he said well if you hear anything in the back let us know,” she said.

Ceballo was so anxious after hearing what she put a string on her door attached to a bell to alert her if anyone tried to enter.

Police say they want to get this guy off the street soon.

“Obviously in broad daylight, he did not have a problem being seen when he attempted to victimize those people,” said Kiara Delva with the City of Miami Police Department. “We are considering him armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.