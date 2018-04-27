Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami Beach police are about to start cracking down on drivers getting their jam on.

A special police squad will begin pulling over cars with loud music blasting from car stereos beginning this weekend.

Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates told city commissioners on Wednesday that violators will be given one warning. After that, they’ll be arrested and taken to jail.

“We must protect residential quality of life while maintaining the unique characteristics of our vibrant city,” added City Manager Jimmy L. Morales. “Excessively loud music and vehicles operating unlawfully also seriously diminish the visitor experience and must stop.”

The county has an ordinance prohibiting cars from playing “unreasonably loud” music, but violators often weren’t ticketed.

The increased enforcement follows a busy spring break that brought thousands of visitors to South Beach.