FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Self-confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is expected to be in court Friday afternoon for a new hearing.

Attorneys will be dealing with several procedural issues including possibly setting a trial date.

Cruz’s public defender may also ask to waive a speedy trial. The rule generally requires that a felony defendant go to trial within 175 days of arrest unless it’s waived.

Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Broward County prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty despite his attorney’s offer of a guilty plea in exchange for a life sentence.

If prosecutors seek the death penalty, Cruz will join a short list of mass shooting suspects who’ve faced their victims in court. Of the 10 deadliest shootings in recent US history, Cruz is the only one who was captured alive.