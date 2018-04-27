Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Dolphins, NFL, sports

DAVIE (AP) — The Miami Dolphins still have devoted only one first-round draft pick to the quarterback spot since 1984.

But they may add one Friday.

The top four QBs in the draft were gone by the time the Dolphins’ turn came with the No. 11 choice Thursday, so they selected All-America safety Minkah Fitzpatrick of Alabama.

The Dolphins have the Nos. 42 and 73 overall picks in the second and third rounds, and they still have plenty of needs. Along with a quarterback to back up and perhaps eventually succeed Ryan Tannehill, they need starters at outside linebacker and tight end.

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk might be one option.

Fitzpatrick had a school-record four interception returns for touchdowns at Alabama and gives the Dolphins a playmaker in the secondary, where he’ll be paired with Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones.

