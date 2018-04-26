Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – A judge in New York has appointed an independent official, called a special master, to review evidence seized during the FBI raid on the homes and offices of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The judge appointed former judge Barbara Jones the special master in Cohen’s criminal case.

Jones will decide who gets to view documents seized by the FBI in raids of Cohen’s home and office earlier this month.

Cohen is being investigated for possible bank and tax fraud.

Some of the evidence seized involves Cohen’s payment of $130,000 dollars to porn star Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who claims she had sex with Trump in 2006.

On Thursday’s Fox and Friends, the president tried to distance himself from Cohen’s legal problems.

“He’s really a business man,” Trump said. “I don’t know his business, but this doesn’t have to do with me.”

Asked how much legal work Cohen did for him?.

“A tiny little fraction. But Michael would represent me on some things. He represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,” explained Trump.

Wednesday, Cohen said he will claim his fifth amendment right not to answer questions in the Stormy Daniels civil lawsuit.

Meantime, the senate judiciary committee passed a bipartisan bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Trump.

Four republican senator voted in favor, along with every democrat on the committee.

“I hope will be noted by the senate majority leader. This is an issue that should come to floor,” said Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL.

But senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says he will not allow the bill to get a vote in the full senate.

Thursday morning, the president didn’t rule out firing prosecutors working on the Russia investigation.

“So I’m very disappointed in my justice department but because of the fact that it’s going on and I think you’ll understand as I have decided that I won’t be involved. I may change my mind at some point.”

Republican leadership has said publicly that the president should not fire Mueller, assistant attorney general Rod Rosenstein, or anyone else who is part of the investigation.