Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS News) – Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, the White House physician and President Trump’s choice to be the next Veterans Administration secretary, withdrew his nomination for the appointment on Thursday amid questions about his behavior.

Jackson was due to begin his confirmation hearings on Wednesday. But Sens. Jon Tester, D-Montana, and Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, announced Tuesday that they would delay the hearing.

Read more at CBSNews.com.