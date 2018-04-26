Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Voting on a “No Confidence” ballot concerning Broward Sheriff Scott Israel wraps up Thursday afternoon.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association, which is a chapter of the International Union of Police Associations, kicked off the voting last Friday.

Members of the department’s second largest union, have two choices when they vote – they either have confidence in the sheriff or they cast a ballot for ‘no confidence’.

Jeff Bell, president of the union, said they question Israel’s leadership, have policy concerns, and had misgivings about how he handled parts of the Parkland shooting, the aftermath, and a CNN interview. The union is also seeking a raise.

Voting comes to an end Thursday at 2 p.m. and the union has called a press conference for 4 p.m. to announce the results.

In an opinion column in the Sun-Sentinel, Israel wrote that the “No Confidence” vote was “a transparent political stunt intended — in the middle of union contract wage negotiations — to shamelessly use the Parkland tragedy to extort a 6.5 percent pay raise this year from our agency.”

Israel said he offered a three percent pay increase but claims Bell was not satisfied and wanted more.

“This is in addition to the 5 percent steps that eligible deputies also receive,” he wrote. “Since the Parkland tragedy occurred two months ago, Bell has continued to use the threat of a “no confidence” vote to extort more money.”

The sheriff’s office largest union, the Federation of Public Employees, sent a letter to Israel earlier this week throwing their support behind him.