LONDON (CBSMiami/CNN) – With the royal wedding getting closer and closer, members of the wedding party are being named.

Prince Harry has asked his older brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle next month, Kensington Palace announced Thursday.

The Palace said that Prince William is “honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

Harry served as best man to William at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011 and it was widely expected that the Duke would play the same role for his younger sibling this year.

But speaking about the upcoming nuptials in January, William joked that his brother had not asked him yet.

A number of other details about the day have already been revealed, including the route of the procession, the flowers and the photographer.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace announced that 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the first black musician to win the prestigious BBC Young Musician of the Year award, would be performing at the ceremony alongside Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir, considered one of the top ensembles in the country.

