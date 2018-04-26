Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — A middle school student may be expelled from school after she brought a bag of chips laced with THC, police said.

According to police, three students got sick after munching on a bag labeled Weetos.

It is a California based company where the product looks like the familiar Cheetos snack, but is instead laced with THC, the ingredient in marijuana that gets you high.

In a police report, cops said the student admitted to bringing the illegal snack into school and sharing them with her classmates who she said knew they had THC.

Police said one student was taken to the hospital, another had hallucinated after ingesting the product and a third was carried out of school by her father because she couldn’t walk.

The owner and creator of Weetos, Rod Emerson, is based in California where the product is legal. He said what those students ate was not his product.

“Its not me, I’m not the one doing it and I’m on their side,” Emerson said.

“People have taken the Weetos name and tarnished it a few times in the last three years,” he continued.

“I don’t want any children getting my products and if I find out that anybody is providing children with my product, they’re going to be reported, among other things.”

The student who admitted to bringing the snack to school is being charged with possession and may be facing possible expulsion.