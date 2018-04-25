Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting an inebriated woman he picked up near a popular Miami club.

The woman told police that she had been drinking at E11even Miami and decided to take an Uber home.

As she waited for her car, she said she was approached by a man, later identified as 39-year-old Darwin Taipe who offered to give her a ride to Miami Beach. The woman told police she noticed his cell phone attached to the dashboard with the Uber app, so she thought it would be okay.

She canceled her Uber car and got in Taipe’s car. As they drove, the woman said he fell asleep. When she woke, she said Taipe had his hand up her skirt and was sexually assaulting her.

The woman told police she grabbed her phone and started taking pictures of what was happening, photographing Taipe before he stopped the car and ran off.

She then walked into the lobby of the building where she was staying and asked them to call the police. She also filed a complaint with Uber.

The woman managed to snap a picture of the license plate of the car Taipe was driving which led police to him.

Taipe has been charged with sexually assaulting a victim who is physically helpless. His bond has been set at $10 thousand.