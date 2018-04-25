Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A man accused of stabbing his wife in the parking lot of a Lauderhill Babies “R” Us because he said she threatened him with voodoo is scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday.

Jorge Hernandez is charged with attempted murder.

Tuesday afternoon Hernandez stabbed his wife inside a car parked in the lot before she got out and fled.

A police report says Hernandez told police that his wife was “putting voodoo on him and evil spirits.”

Hernandez reportedly admitted that “he wanted to and intended to kill the victim.”

He chased her and continued to stab her before several bystanders intervened and subdued him, according to police.

“The witnesses did put themselves in harm’s way,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santiago. “This man was yielding a box cutter. He could have turned it on them. They put themselves at severe risk.”

Officers arrived and placed Hernandez into custody.

Paramedics rushed his wife to North Broward Health with stab wounds. Her injuries are severe but she is expected to survive.