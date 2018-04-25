Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Ft. Lauderdale police have asked for the public’s help in finding a driver who struck a woman and left her in the street to die.

The hit and run happened last Thursday, April 19th, around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard.

According to police, the driver was heading north on the boulevard, approaching, East Sunrise Boulevard, when they hit 31-year-old Sonya Romero who was in a northbound lane.

The driver, according to police, didn’t stop and try to help Romero. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she died.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or has information regarding it, is urged to call the police at (954) 828-5753 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).