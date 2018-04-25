Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Mayor of Boca Raton is facing criminal charges.

Susan Haynie bonded out of jail Tuesday night. Her arrest came after she agreed to settle an ethics case last week, where she failed to disclose a conflict of interest.

The case centers on claims she lied about money she took from developers and hid more than $335,000 in income.

Haynie now faces four felony and three misdemeanor charges related to official misconduct, corruption, and perjury.

If convicted, she faces a maximum of 23 years in jail.