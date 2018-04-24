Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill Police say a couple got into a fight in their car in a Babies “R” Us parking lot.

According to police the husband, Jorge Hernandez, stabbed his wife inside the car before she got out and fled.

He chased her, continuing to stab her before witnesses intervened and subdued Hernandez.

Officers arrived and placed Hernandez into custody.

Police spent more than an hour searching the Hernandez’s car.

Paramedics rushed his wife to North Broward Health with stab wounds.

Her injuries are severe but she is expected to survive, according to authorities.

It’s unclear what prompted the argument but police said Hernandez did mention something about voodoo.

“The witnesses did put themselves in harm’s way,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santiago. “This man was yielding a box cutter. He could have turned it on them. They put themselves at severe risk.”