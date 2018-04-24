Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, School Shooting

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – Improving school safety was the focus Tuesday of a special commission which met Tuesday in Coconut Creek.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission convened for the first time at the OMNI Auditorium, on the campus of Broward College North.

The commission, which is within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, was formed to identify and address information from the Douglas High shooting, and other mass violent incidents in the state, and make recommendations and system improvements.

The fathers of two students who died in the Douglas High shooting are on the commission.

Ryan Petty is the father of Alaina Petty. He played an integral role in ensuring the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act moved through the Florida Legislature.

Andrew Pollack is the father of Meadow Pollack. Following the shooting, Pollack met with local, state, and federal officials, including Governor Scott, to help create a plan to keep our schools safe.

