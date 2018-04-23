Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unruly passenger was removed from a Miami to Chicago flight after being tased by Miami-Dade Police, according to authorities.

Warning: there are curse words in this Twitter video

Another passenger on the plane posted video of the incident on Twitter.

According to American Airlines, there was a “disagreement” between Jacob Garcia and another passenger while Flight 2446 was still at the gate at Miami International Airport.

The “disagreement”, according to the arrest affidavit started when Garcia touched a female passenger inappropriately without her permission.

Garcia was moved to another seat, but he started to scream and insult the female passenger and her boyfriend, states the police report.

When flight attendants asked Garcia to get off the plane, he refused.

According to the airline, the crew followed procedure and began deplaning.

When Miami-Dade Police tried to remove Garcia from the plane, he locked his legs around a seat and refused.

An officer was forced to tase Garcia as they struggled to get him off the plane, according to the police.

The report states the officer deployed his taser 10 times, “due to Mr. Garcia’s actions and the close quarters of the engagement, Officer Desorches was unable to holster his ECW (Electronic Control Weapon) which caused the number of cycles.”

When Garcia still refused to walk off the plane, officers carried him out all while yelling at the officers and other passengers.

Once in the terminal, police say, he collapsed to the ground in an effort to impede the officers’ efforts. At point, police say, Garcia was able to reach for and grab an officer’s handgun. The officer was able to knock the gun from his hand but Garcia “once again reached for the weapon.” He didn’t get it the second time.

He was arrested and charged with Battery, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Officer among other things.

The plane left an hour late.