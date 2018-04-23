Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Kickboxing is described as a stand-up combat sport, but when you take the combat out and leave the contact, it also makes for a great workout.

Kickboxing is a form of karate mixed with boxing that, when done with a group, is great exercise.

John Wai is the owner of John Wai Martial Arts in Plantation and invited CBS4 out to take part in a class for our Moving U series. “Training in kickboxing anybody can do it,” explained Wai as he welcomed everyone to his studio located just off University Drive in Plantation.

“What we do is create an environment that’s open to everybody,” states Wai as he welcomes the regulars, two of which are the mother son team of Sarojami and Aditya Sharma.

“We come here because it’s like a family. It’s much more than just a workout class, it’s much more like being part of a family, said Aditya Sharma. She has been coming to these classes for the past 11 years and introduced her son Aditya when he was 5.

At first, it was a strange experience for him but he now describes the place as his home away from home.

The workout is an hour and is composed of different kickboxing moves with cardio intervals mixed in. Combination punches and kicks done at your own pace with an instructor overseeing the group.

Martin Dvorok is the class instructor and is able to push those experienced with the moves while at the same time help those who are new. He moves the workout along but also makes it fun.

“My idea is to change people’s lives. I want them to be happy, be healthy, and to have a better value in their life,” he said before yelling out a new set of instructions to the class.

Anyone can participate since you go at your own pace.

John Wai offers an introduction rate of just under twenty dollars for 3 classes to see if it is something for you. It even includes the gloves.

