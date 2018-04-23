Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Medical marijuana provider Surterra Wellness is now open in Miami Beach. It’s the city’s first medical marijuana dispensary.

The dispensary is located at 1523 Alton Road in Miami Beach.

“I think it’s exciting,” said Tim Fountain. “I don’t smoke pot myself but I think we should have the right to do it.”

Surterra, one of five firms approved by the state to operate medical marijuana facilities, offers vaporizers, tincture oils, oral sprays and topical lotions, both in low tetrahydrocannabinol and high THC products.

Some on Miami Beach don’t think it’s a big deal.

“You know you can find weed right there and right there and right there so it’s not going to change anything,” said Mario, a local man who did not give his last name.

At first, the city of Miami Beach was hoping to limit the number of dispensaries to three, but all that changed once new legislation passed in June, which prevented governments from placing more regulations on dispensaries than pharmacies.

“A lot of people are going to be using it, definitely so, and the location is great it’s right by Lincoln road,” said another local, Molly Scawarzenegger.

While some think it’s a great idea, others just aren’t for it if it’s not for medicinal purposes.

“As long as it’s legal, I don’t have necessarily a big problem with it,” said Bryan Thompson. “But just marijuana as a recreational thing, I’m not really for that at the moment.”

Now in addition to selling vape kits, oils, patches and lotions the shop will also educate anyone interested in learning more about marijuana treatment.

There are other medical marijuana dispensaries already operating in South Florida including Curaleaf dispensaries in Kendall and another near Miami International Airport.