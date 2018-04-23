Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — As if driving on I-95 in South Florida isn’t dangerous enough.

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking the truck driver who lost a load of metal bars that flattened the tires of 30 cars.

The FHP says the load was dumped Monday morning on a seven-mile stretch of Interstate 95 near in Palm Beach County.

Lt. Alvaro Feola says no witnesses have reported seeing the truck.

He said if this is the truck driver’s first conviction for failing to secure a load, state law calls for a minimum fine of $200.

A second violation within five years calls for a driver’s license suspension for at least a year.

