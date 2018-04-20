Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to stay away from all chopped romaine lettuce.

The CDC says an E. coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine has affected at least 53 people in the last month.

Thirty-one of those ill were hospitalized.

Illnesses were reported in 16 states, most from Idaho, Montana, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The outbreak has also reached consumers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Washington.

Symptoms of E. coli, which typically begin two to eight days after consuming the bacteria, include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. In some cases, it can be life-threatening.

The CDC says if you have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes, don’t eat it, throw it away. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away, the CDC said.

The outbreak investigation is ongoing and health officials have not yet identified a single brand, supplier, distributor or grower as the source of the contamination.