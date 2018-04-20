Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Democratic National Committee is suing the Russian government, WikiLeaks, and the Trump Campaign saying they conspired to interfere with the 2016 presidential election in a way that damaged the Democratic Party.

Included in the allegations is a belief that all three were behind the hacking of the email accounts of prominent Democrats during the race.

Just before the Democratic National Convention in 2016, thousands of embarrassing emails were released that showed a preference for Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

It led to the resignation of South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz as Chair of the DNC.

While the President has denied he was in league with the Russians to increase his chances of winning, the DNC maintains it was an “act of treachery.”

Commenting on the lawsuit, Wasserman Schultz said in a statement, “The Democratic National Committee was the first major target of the Russian attack on our democracy, and I strongly believe that every individual who helped carry it out – foreign or domestic – should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Senator Marco Rubio who was in town Friday said, “I can tell you the Russians were trying to interfere in our elections. I don’t think it affected the outcome but I’ve been saying it since October.”

In a statement, the President dismissed the suit saying “This frivolous lawsuit is a last ditch effort to substantiate the baseless Russian collusion allegations by a nearly bankrupt Democratic Party still trying to counter the will of the people in the 2016 presidential election.