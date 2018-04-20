Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — One of South Florida’s busiest business districts could soon become the latest South Florida area to undergo major redevelopment.

A group of companies in a public-private partnership, is hoping to make some major changes to Fort Lauderdale’s Cypress Creek neighborhood.

Under the banner, Envision Uptown, the group is awaiting final approval to re-zone and revitalize the area and turn it into a hub for business, entertainment, dining and housing.

Investors hope the changes will attract more companies to the area.

CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez recently spoke to South Florida Business Journal real estate reporter Brian Bandell about the bold plans for Cypress Creek.