MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In “I Feel Pretty”, Amy Schumer is Rene Bennett, woman with deep feelings of insecurity and low self-esteem despite the fact she has a steady job, and loyal friends.

For Amy, who has built a career on making fun of herself, with confidence, it’s a character she knows well.

“She’s definitely a lot of me, and all my friends. Every woman I know, I think,” she said.

After Renee wakes from a brutal fall in a Soul Cycle class, suddenly she, and only she sees herself as a supermodel.

Now she has a newfound confidence.

She lands a better job, a steady boyfriend, played by stand-up comedian Rory Scovel, and she’s living the life.

Until, she later realizes her appearance has never changed.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Schumer if there was a monumental time in her life when she became confident in who she was.

“The moment that stands out to me when I was writing an article for a men’s magazine and they didn’t include my picture. They used a picture of a 19-year-old model and rather than be kind of embarrassed and ashamed, I stood up for myself and said no,” she said.

It’s a movie with a message, filled with comedy Schumer style.

And with the help of her funny female costars that include Aidy Bryant, Busy Phillips and Amy Ratajkowski, who despite her flawless model good looks, has her own insecurities.

“I wanted to do this movie to make people laugh and feel better and that’s why I do any one of the comedies I do. Rory over here did if for the money, right Rory?” she asked her co-star, joking.

“Yes,” he said. “I only did it for the money.”

Rory said Amy was the perfect person to do this film.

“There’s a lot of young people that should see this movie and walk away and will hopefully have a more confident vision of themselves,” he said.

“At the end of the day what do you want audiences to get out of this movie when they leave the theater?” asked Petrillo.

“I want them to have a great time and laugh and feel great about themselves for a long time, not just after the movie,” Amy said.

“I Feel Pretty” is rated PG-13