HAVANA (CBSMiami/AP) – For the first time in nearly six decades, the leader of Cuba is not someone from the Castro family.

Thursday morning, Raul Castro passed Cuba’s presidency to the country’s vice president – 57-year-old Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Diaz-Canel is known as a party regular working his way up the ranks, emerging as the first vice president of the nation. He has promised to continuity in Cuba and remain close to the course set by the Castro brothers.

“I believe in continuity,” Díaz-Canel told reporters recently when asked about his vision for Cuba’s future. “I think there always will be continuity.”

Raul Castro took over from his brother Fidel in 2008 and the two have headed Cuba’s government in one form or another since 1959.

Raul Castro, 86, remains head of the powerful Communist Party that oversees political and social activities.

