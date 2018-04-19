Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Key West on Thursday.

The president will make a two hour stop at Naval Air Station Key West – Truman Annex on Boca Chica Key.

While there he and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will tour the base and then be briefed on the Joint Interagency Task Force South’s fight against drug trafficking.

Members of the gay and lesbian community, along with members of the women’s movement, are expected to protest in the streets during the president’s visit.

Trump has been at his Mar-a-Lago resort all week. On Monday, he attended a discussion in Hialeah on the Republican $1.5 trillion tax cut package which he signed into law.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, he hosted Japan’s Shinzo Abe and his wife. Over the course of the visit, Trump and Abe discussed the situation with North Korea and trade.