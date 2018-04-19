Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thousands of children, educators and members of South Florida’s Jewish community came together Thursday as Jewish history and heritage took over Marlins Park.

The celebration marked 70 years of independence for the state of Israel.

“We show that where there’s a will there’s a way,” said Lior Haiat, Consul General of Israel in Miami.

Haiat was on hand to honor what he called the Jewish Miracle, not just for Jews but for the world.

“Seventy years ago no one would believe that the Jewish people could come back to its historical homeland and create and independent state,” said Haiat.

At its inception, he said Israel was a poor country surrounded by enemies. Now, it’s a thriving economic power in the Middle East.

In Israel, the milestone of 70 years is being celebrated with a 70-hour spectacle of parties and parades.

On the ground in Miami, a world away, a mega birthday bash for the state and the children of Jewish descent learning about their culture and its difficult history but what they’ve also overcome.

“We have deep ties to Israel,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“Their enthusiasm is always great their love of Israel is also something that you really have to admire, these kids here learning about their roots.”