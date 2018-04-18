Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDLAE (CBSMiami) – An update has come on the release of more surveillance video from the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A judge has just ruled the video does not impede the investigation and there is good cause to release it.

Several media organizations, including CBS4, were asking for 45 minutes of footage from up to seven cameras.

The video will show law enforcement response to the tragedy.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has until May 2nd to appeal.

If they don’t, they have to release the videos within 24 hours.