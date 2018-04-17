Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nationwide search is on for Minnesota grandmother who accused of murder in her home state and Florida.

Police believe 56-year-old Lois Riess killed her husband and then killed a woman in Ft. Myers who looked like her so she could steal her identity. Investigators believe Riess is on the move and fear she could kill again.

“She is armed, she is dangerous, she looks like anyone’s mother or grandmother and she’s a killer,” said Lee County under Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “We don’t know exactly where she is, she could be anywhere at this time.”

Riesse met her look alike in a Ft. Myers bar on April 5th. Surveillance video from inside shows Riess befriending the woman identified as 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson. Four days later, police found Hutchinson dead in her condo.

“Further investigation revealed that Ms. Hutchinson was targeted by the suspect due to the similarities in their appearance,” said Marceno.

Police believe Riess quickly assumed Hutchinson’s identity, stealing her credit cards and driver’s license and fleeing in her white Acura.

Police have been looking for Riess since late March when they discovered her husband, David Riess, dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the couple’s rural Minnesota home. Missing were Mr. Riess’s white Cadillac Escalade and $11 thousand illegally transferred from his bank accounts.

From Minnesota, Riess allegedly drove to Iowa, stopping at different casinos, before continuing on to Fort Myers. Police say she was most recently spotted in Corpus Christi, Texas where investigators fear she could cross the border into Mexico.

Police say Riess has a history of gambling problems. Court records reveal Riess had been accused of stealing more than $78 thousand from her disabled sister and spent thousands of it at casinos.

Police believe Riess killed her victims with the same gun and that she still has it.