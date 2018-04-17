Filed Under:Anthony Borges, Lawsuit, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nikolas Cruz, Parkland, School Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s hard to believe that it’s only been two months since a school shooter changed countless lives forever in Parkland, Florida.

anthony borges Parkland Shooting Survivor Files First Victim Lawsuit

Anthony Borges (Source: http://www.facebook.com/royer.borges)

A teenager who took five bullets in the school mass shooting has become the first victim of the Valentine’s Day rampage to file a lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday names as defendants shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, the estate of his late mother, a family that took him in after his mother’s death and three mental health facilities that treated him. It seeks unspecified damages.

It was filed on behalf of 15-year-old Anthony Borges, who authorities say was shot while blocking a doorway to protect other students.

It’s not clear what assets Cruz has or the amount of his mother’s estate. Cruz could be forced to hire a private lawyer if the assets are substantial.

The 19-year-old Cruz is charged with 17 counts each of murder and attempted murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

What Are People Talking About?
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch